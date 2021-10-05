Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXEL. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

EXEL stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 531,118 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

