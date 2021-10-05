Zacks: Brokerages Expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.45. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.80. AFC Gamma has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

