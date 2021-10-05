Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTLA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.12.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.39.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,260,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,303 shares of company stock worth $44,075,415. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

