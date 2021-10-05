Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $117.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $125.98 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.67.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 67.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 63,124 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 238.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 30,774 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 202,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 21.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 64.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

