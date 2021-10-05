CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.36.

CommScope stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 469.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

