Citigroup Downgrades Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) to Neutral

Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CKHGY stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77. Capitec Bank has a 12-month low of $26.53 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. is a bank controlling company, which engages in the provision of retail banking services. It offers transactional banking services and loan products such as term loans, credit facillities, and credit cards. The company was founded by Michiel Scholtz du Pré le Roux on November 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

