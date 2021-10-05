Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 184.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 498,472 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 211,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,451,000 after buying an additional 186,378 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

