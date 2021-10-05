Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $661.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

