Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLO. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Valero Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 28,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,562,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,145,000 after purchasing an additional 157,838 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,216,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Valero Energy by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 114,620 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.