Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

