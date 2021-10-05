PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $85.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.30.
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $78.46 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
