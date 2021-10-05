PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $85.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $78.46 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.