XTX Topco Ltd Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 38,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 128,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock worth $135,686,400. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

