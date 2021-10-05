XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 3,472 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after buying an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $18,083,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,953,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

