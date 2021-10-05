XTX Topco Ltd Invests $379,000 in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,024 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCM. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $6,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after buying an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 8,502.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 140,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 91.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 384,606 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCM opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

