EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 17.60 Per Share

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,362 ($17.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. EMIS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,538 ($20.09). The company has a market capitalization of £862.30 million and a P/E ratio of 29.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,373.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.03.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

