EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 17.60 Per Share

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,362 ($17.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. EMIS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,538 ($20.09). The company has a market capitalization of £862.30 million and a P/E ratio of 29.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,373.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.03.
About EMIS Group
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for EMIS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMIS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.