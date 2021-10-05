BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.77

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $4.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BPET stock opened at GBX 459.02 ($6.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 456.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 417.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £339.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. BMO Private Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 269.80 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
About BMO Private Equity Trust
Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.