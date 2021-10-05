Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Gentex has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

