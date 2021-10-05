Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

LOAN opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.72. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 61.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOAN. TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.