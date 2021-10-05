Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON APF opened at GBX 133.80 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £286.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.35. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

