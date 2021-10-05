iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.00 and a 200-day moving average of $162.57. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

