Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kennametal by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 98,015 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $848,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMT. Loop Capital started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

