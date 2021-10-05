XTX Topco Ltd Has $390,000 Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 34.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CX opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.28.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

