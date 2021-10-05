11,076 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

MPC stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

