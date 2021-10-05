Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CROX opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average is $115.06. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

