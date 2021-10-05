XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 10,728 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nutanix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 38.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $830,834.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,412 shares of company stock worth $6,624,257 over the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.