Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,022,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,916 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $204,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,761,904,000 after acquiring an additional 714,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,896,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,524,000 after purchasing an additional 597,819 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after purchasing an additional 830,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

