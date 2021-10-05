Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $289.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.20 and a 1 year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

