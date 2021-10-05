Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.63 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

