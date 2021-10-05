Legal & General Group Plc Has $77 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,637,820 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 647,290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.39% of Devon Energy worth $76,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $113,220,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

DVN stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

