Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $102.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

