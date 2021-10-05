Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 96.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,478 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS stock opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.