Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

HENKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

