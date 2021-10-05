Advisor Partners LLC Sells 90 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,719,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,837,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,244,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.33.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $607.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $146.90 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.