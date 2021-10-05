Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 630,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,131 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $25,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 123.2% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CATY opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

