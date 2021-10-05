OneRoot Network Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $531,812.15 and approximately $86,291.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 923.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.38 or 0.08623425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00279342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00114526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

