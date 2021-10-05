Sumokoin (SUMO) 1-Day Volume Hits $18,674.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $18,674.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.27 or 0.00539957 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 44,691,964 coins and its circulating supply is 37,991,964 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.