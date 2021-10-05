BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the August 31st total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Shares of BLRX opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.11. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.