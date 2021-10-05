Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Up 31.3% in September

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

CAN opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $993.17 million, a PE ratio of 89.71 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Canaan has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

