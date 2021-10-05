Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $20.01 Million in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 944,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 191,904 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,692,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,872,000 after acquiring an additional 153,404 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Infosys by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,363,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 164,082 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infosys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after purchasing an additional 737,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

