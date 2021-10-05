Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 257,235 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 159,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 128,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

