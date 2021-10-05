Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14,731.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,638 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after buying an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Shares of PSX opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

