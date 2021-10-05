Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 679,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $15,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $15,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

