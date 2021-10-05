Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $15,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

CFG stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

