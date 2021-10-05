$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. ManTech International posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

MANT stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after acquiring an additional 390,227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,007,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,575,000 after acquiring an additional 220,671 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the first quarter valued at $10,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 108.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after buying an additional 114,342 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

