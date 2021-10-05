Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Receives $92.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.38.

CSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

NYSE CSR opened at $97.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $108.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

