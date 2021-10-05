Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 521.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Shares of YUMC opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.