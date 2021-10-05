Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 165 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of SJM opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

