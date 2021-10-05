Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.