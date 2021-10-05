Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 12,413.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,793 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 882,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 644,013 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 472,809 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FINV shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Rowe initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.02.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.