KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $329.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $190.21 and a 1-year high of $374.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.37 and its 200-day moving average is $326.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

